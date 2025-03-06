Burlington Stores Reports Strong Q4 and Fiscal 2024 Results with 6% Comparable Store Sales Growth and Significant Earnings Improvement

Burlington Stores reports strong Q4 and FY24 financial results with notable sales growth and increased earnings per share.

Burlington Stores, Inc. reported a strong fourth quarter for fiscal year 2024, achieving a 6% increase in comparable store sales, significantly exceeding its guidance of 0% to 2%. The company recorded net income of $261 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.02. For the entire fiscal year, total sales rose by 11%, with net income reaching $504 million and diluted EPS at $7.80. Excluding certain bankruptcy-related expenses, the company saw an adjusted EBIT margin improvement and a 12% increase in adjusted EPS to $4.13 for Q4. CEO Michael O’Sullivan highlighted the successful execution of their strategies and ongoing supply chain enhancements as contributing factors. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Burlington anticipates further sales growth and plans to open approximately 100 new stores while managing costs cautiously in an uncertain economic climate.

Q4 comparable store sales growth of 6%, significantly surpassing guidance of 0% to 2%.

FY24 net income increased by 48% to $504 million, and diluted EPS rose to $7.80, indicating strong overall financial performance.

FY24 total sales growth of 11% reflects robust business performance and effective growth strategies.

Q4 Adjusted EBIT margin increased by 10 basis points, showcasing operational efficiency and improved profitability metrics.

Fiscal Year 2025 guidance for comparable store sales is forecasted to be only 0% to 2%, which indicates a potential slowdown in growth after a more robust performance in FY24.

Adjusted EBIT margin for the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 is expected to decrease by 50 to 90 basis points compared to the prior year, suggesting cost pressures or operating challenges.

Significant concerns regarding the uncertainty of the 2025 outlook were highlighted by the CEO, indicating potential risks ahead for the company amidst external factors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

BURLINGTON, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025. The prior year’s period included the 14 weeks and 53 weeks ended February 3, 2024. For purposes of comparison, all metrics in the bullets above and certain metrics below are compared to the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 27, 2024.





Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our strong performance in the fourth quarter. Comparable store sales increased 6%. This growth was driven by deliberate strategies that were well executed by our merchants, supply chain and stores teams. The fourth quarter demonstrated the merits of Burlington 2.0 and the strength of our off-price business model.”





Mr. O’Sullivan continued, “We also saw very strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBIT Margin was 60 basis points above the high end of our guidance, while Adjusted EPS increased 12% versus the fourth quarter last year. This performance was driven by ahead of plan sales, an increase in gross margin, and better than expected progress in our supply chain initiatives.”





Mr. O’Sullivan went on, “Taking 2024 as a whole, total sales increased 11%, comparable store sales increased 4%, and Adjusted EBIT Margin increased 100 basis points. We opened 101 net new stores in 2024 and relocated 31 of our older oversized locations. We are very pleased with all these metrics. They represent significant progress towards our longer-term financial goals.”





Mr. O’Sullivan concluded, “The outlook for 2025 is very uncertain and we will plan and manage our business accordingly. That said, this is the kind of environment where the off-price model is at its best. We will manage our business cautiously and flexibly and be ready to react to whatever happens externally. This approach served us well in 2024 and we hope for the same in 2025.”









Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Operating Results













Total sales



increased 5% compared to the 14-week period last year to $3,272 million. On a 13-week basis, total sales increased 10%, while comparable store sales increased 6%.



increased 5% compared to the 14-week period last year to $3,272 million. On a 13-week basis, total sales increased 10%, while comparable store sales increased 6%.





Gross margin



was $1,404 million in the fourth quarter vs. $1,333 million for the 14-week period last year. On a 13-week basis, gross margin expanded by 30 basis points to 42.9%, freight improved by 20 basis points, and merchandise margin increased by 10 basis points.



was $1,404 million in the fourth quarter vs. $1,333 million for the 14-week period last year. On a 13-week basis, gross margin expanded by 30 basis points to 42.9%, freight improved by 20 basis points, and merchandise margin increased by 10 basis points.





Product sourcing costs,



which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $217 million vs. $210 million in last year’s 14-week period. Product sourcing costs were flat as a percentage of net sales compared to the 13-week period last year. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.



which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $217 million vs. $210 million in last year’s 14-week period. Product sourcing costs were flat as a percentage of net sales compared to the 13-week period last year. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.





SG&A



was $965 million in the fourth quarter vs. $931 million for the 14-week period last year.



Adjusted SG&A



was 22.8% as a percentage of net sales vs. 22.7% for the 13-week period last year.



was $965 million in the fourth quarter vs. $931 million for the 14-week period last year. was 22.8% as a percentage of net sales vs. 22.7% for the 13-week period last year.





The effective tax rate



was 25.0% vs. 27.5% in last year’s 14-week period.



The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate



was 24.9% vs. 25.7% in the 13-week period last year.



was 25.0% vs. 27.5% in last year’s 14-week period. was 24.9% vs. 25.7% in the 13-week period last year.





Net income



was $261 million, or $4.02 per share vs. $227 million, or $3.53 per share for the 14-week period last year.



Adjusted Net Income



was $267 million, or $4.13 per share, vs. $238 million, or $3.69 per share for the 13-week period last year, excluding $4 million of expenses in each period, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases.



was $261 million, or $4.02 per share vs. $227 million, or $3.53 per share for the 14-week period last year. was $267 million, or $4.13 per share, vs. $238 million, or $3.69 per share for the 13-week period last year, excluding $4 million of expenses in each period, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases.





Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



amounted to 64.8 million during the quarter compared with 64.4 million during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023.



amounted to 64.8 million during the quarter compared with 64.4 million during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA



was $456 million vs. $412 million in the 13-week period last year, excluding $5 million and $6 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 10 basis points as a percentage of sales.



Adjusted EBIT



was $364 million vs. $330 million in the 13-week period last year, excluding $5 million and $6 million of expenses, respectively, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 10 basis points as a percentage of sales.











Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results











Total sales increased 9% compared to the 53-week period last year. Net income increased 48% to $504 million, or $7.80 per share vs. $5.23 in the 53-week period last year.



Total sales increased 9% compared to the 53-week period last year. Net income increased 48% to $504 million, or $7.80 per share vs. $5.23 in the 53-week period last year.



On a 52-week basis, total sales increased 11% compared to the same period last year. Excluding approximately $16 million and $18 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, Adjusted EBIT increased 28%, or $165 million, to $761 million, Adjusted Net Income increased 33%, or $135 million, to $540 million, and Adjusted EPS was $8.35 vs. $6.24, an increase of 34%.











Inventory











Merchandise inventories were $1,251 million vs. $1,088 million at Fiscal 2023 year-end, a 15% increase, while comparable store inventories decreased 3% compared to the end of Fiscal 2023. Reserve inventory was 46% of total inventory at the end of Fiscal 2024 compared to 39% at the end Fiscal 2023. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and that will be sent to stores in future months or next season.











Liquidity and Debt











The Company ended the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 with $1,822 million in liquidity, comprised of $995 million in unrestricted cash and $827 million in availability on its ABL facility.



The Company ended the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 with $1,822 million in liquidity, comprised of $995 million in unrestricted cash and $827 million in availability on its ABL facility.



The Company ended the fourth quarter with $1,711 million in outstanding total debt, including $1,239 million on its Term Loan facility, $453 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on its ABL facility.











Common Stock Repurchases











During the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 218,443 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $61 million. As of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, the Company had $263 million remaining on its current share repurchase program authorization.











Outlook









For Fiscal Year 2025 (the 52-weeks ending January 31, 2026), the Company expects:







Total sales to increase in the range of 6% to 8% on top of the 11% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2%, on top of the 4% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025;



Total sales to increase in the range of 6% to 8% on top of the 11% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2%, on top of the 4% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025;



Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $950 million;



Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $950 million;



To open approximately 100 net new stores;



To open approximately 100 net new stores;



Depreciation and amortization to be approximately $385 million;



Depreciation and amortization to be approximately $385 million;



Adjusted EBIT margin to increase in the range of 0 to 30 basis points versus the 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025; excludes $13 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 vs. $16 million in Fiscal 2024;



Adjusted EBIT margin to increase in the range of 0 to 30 basis points versus the 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025; excludes $13 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 vs. $16 million in Fiscal 2024;



Net interest expense to be approximately $57 million;



Net interest expense to be approximately $57 million;



An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 25%; and



An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 25%; and



Adjusted EPS in the range of $8.70 to $9.30, as compared to $8.35 of Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $10 million, net of tax, of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 vs. $12 million in Fiscal 2024. This assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 65 million shares.







For the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 (the 13-weeks ending May 3, 2025), the Company expects:







Total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales will be flattish versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2024;



Total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales will be flattish versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2024;



Adjusted EBIT margin to decrease 50 to 90 basis points versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2024; excludes approximately $6 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases vs. the same amount in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024;



Adjusted EBIT margin to decrease 50 to 90 basis points versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2024; excludes approximately $6 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases vs. the same amount in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024;



An effective tax rate of approximately 23%; and



An effective tax rate of approximately 23%; and



Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.30 to $1.45, as compared to $1.42 in Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $4 million, net of tax, related to bankruptcy acquired leases anticipated in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 vs. the same amount in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024.







The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.









Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The foregoing discussion of the Company’s operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted EBIT Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.







Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including those about the external environment, as well as statements describing our outlook for future periods, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those we expected, including general economic conditions, such as inflation, and the domestic and international political situation and the related impact on consumer confidence and spending; competitive factors, including the scale and potential consolidation of some of our competitors, rise of e-commerce spending, pricing and promotional activities of major competitors, and an increase in competition within the markets in which we compete; seasonal fluctuations in our net sales, operating income and inventory levels; the reduction in traffic to, or the closing of, the other destination retailers in the shopping areas where our stores are located; our ability to identify changing consumer preferences and demand; our ability to meet evolving regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations regarding environmental, social or governance matters; extreme and/or unseasonable weather conditions caused by climate change or otherwise adversely impacting demand; effects of public health crises, epidemics or pandemics; our ability to sustain our growth plans or successfully implement our long-range strategic plans; our ability to execute our opportunistic buying and inventory management process; our ability to optimize our existing stores or maintain favorable lease terms; the availability, selection and purchasing of attractive brand name merchandise on favorable terms; our ability to attract, train and retain quality employees and temporary personnel in sufficient numbers; labor costs and our ability to manage a large workforce; the solvency of parties with whom we do business and their willingness to perform their obligations to us; import risks, including tax and trade policies, tariffs and government regulations; disruption in our distribution network; our ability to protect our information systems against service interruption, misappropriation of data, breaches of security, or other cyber-related attacks; risks related to the methods of payment we accept; the success of our advertising and marketing programs in generating sufficient levels of customer traffic and awareness; damage to our corporate reputation or brand; impact of potential loss of executives or other key personnel; our ability to comply with existing and changing laws, rules, regulations and local codes; lack of or insufficient insurance coverage; issues with merchandise safety and shrinkage; our ability to comply with increasingly rigorous privacy and data security regulations; impact of legal and regulatory proceedings relating to us; use of social media by us or by third parties at our direction in violation of applicable laws and regulations; our ability to generate sufficient cash to fund our operations and service our debt obligations; our ability to comply with covenants in our debt agreements; the consequences of the possible conversion of our convertible notes; our reliance on dividends, distributions and other payments, advance and transfers of funds from our subsidiaries to meet our obligations; the volatility of our stock price; the impact of the anti-takeover provisions in our governing documents; impact of potential shareholder activism; and each of the factors that may be described from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. For each of these factors, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.



















BURLINGTON STORES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(unaudited)









(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended

























Fiscal Year Ended

































February 1,

























February 3,

























February 1,

























February 3,

































2025

























2024

























2025

























2024

























































(14 Weeks)

















































(53 Weeks)





















REVENUES:



























































Net sales









$





3,272,058













$





3,121,061













$





10,616,743













$





9,708,973













Other revenue













4,998

















5,297

















18,080

















18,494















Total revenue















3,277,056

















3,126,358

















10,634,823

















9,727,467















COSTS AND EXPENSES:



























































Cost of sales













1,868,283

















1,788,399

















6,025,272

















5,584,060













Selling, general and administrative expenses













964,668

















930,579

















3,546,967

















3,288,315













Costs related to debt amendments













—

















—

















4,553

















97













Depreciation and amortization













91,481

















87,315

















347,575

















307,064













Impairment charges - long-lived assets













1,667

















—

















12,921

















6,367













Other income - net













(15,034





)













(13,333





)













(48,213





)













(40,882





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















—

















1,412

















38,274













Interest expense













18,522

















19,829

















69,522

















78,399















Total costs and expenses















2,929,587

















2,812,789

















9,960,009

















9,261,694















Income before income tax expense















347,469

















313,569

















674,814

















465,773













Income tax expense













86,702

















86,111

















171,175

















126,124















Net income















$





260,767













$





227,458













$





503,639













$





339,649













































































Diluted net income per common share













$





4.02













$





3.53













$





7.80













$





5.23













































































Weighted average common shares - diluted

















64,814

















64,425

















64,595

















64,917



































BURLINGTON STORES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited)









(All amounts in thousands)





























February 1,

























February 3,





























2025

























2024





















ASSETS

























































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





994,698













$





925,359













Accounts receivable—net













88,079

















74,361













Merchandise inventories













1,250,775

















1,087,841













Assets held for disposal













32,193

















23,299













Prepaid and other current assets













263,058

















216,164















Total current assets















2,628,803

















2,327,024













Property and equipment—net













2,369,720

















1,880,325













Operating lease assets













3,386,852

















3,132,768













Goodwill and intangible assets—net













285,064

















285,064













Deferred tax assets













2,248

















2,436













Other assets













97,726

















79,223















Total assets











$





8,770,413













$





7,706,840















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Current liabilities:



































Accounts payable









$





1,038,148













$





956,350













Current operating lease liabilities













406,891

















411,395













Other current liabilities













656,581

















647,338













Current maturities of long term debt













170,891

















13,703















Total current liabilities















2,272,511

















2,028,786













Long term debt













1,539,918

















1,394,942













Long term operating lease liabilities













3,253,825

















2,984,794













Other liabilities













74,402

















73,793













Deferred tax liabilities













259,261

















227,593













Stockholders' equity













1,370,496

















996,932















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





8,770,413













$





7,706,840



































BURLINGTON STORES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(unaudited)









(All amounts in thousands)





























Fiscal Year Ended





























February 1,

























February 3,





























2025

























2024





















































(53 Weeks)





















OPERATING ACTIVITIES



































Net income









$





503,639













$





339,649













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

































Depreciation and amortization













347,575

















307,064













Deferred income taxes













28,637

















20,663













Loss on extinguishment of debt













1,412

















38,274













Non-cash stock compensation expense













87,572

















83,948













Non-cash lease expense













(9,856





)













(7,724





)









Cash received from landlord allowances













28,872

















14,585













Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













(14,253





)













(4,464





)









Merchandise inventories













(162,934





)













94,141













Accounts payable













86,505

















(21,953





)









Other current assets and liabilities













(36,526





)













(3,699





)









Long term assets and liabilities













1,136

















3,651













Other operating activities













1,597

















4,600















Net cash provided by operating activities















863,376

















868,735















INVESTING ACTIVITIES



































Cash paid for property and equipment













(880,384





)













(492,644





)









Lease acquisition costs













(11,599





)













(24,640





)









Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale













9,729

















13,539















Net cash used in investing activities















(882,254





)













(503,745





)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES



































Proceeds from long term debt—Term Loan Facility













605,843

















—













Principal payments on long term debt—Term Loan Facility













(302,597





)













(9,614





)









Proceeds from long term debt— 2027 Convertible Note













—

















297,069













Principal payment on long term debt—2025 Convertible Notes













—

















(386,519





)









Purchase of treasury shares













(256,293





)













(243,188





)









Other financing activities













41,264

















23,416















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities















88,217

















(318,836





)









Increase in cash and cash equivalents













69,339

















46,154













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













925,359

















879,205















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period











$





994,698













$





925,359























































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







(Unaudited)





(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





The following tables calculate the Company’s Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) costs related to debt amendments; (iv) impairment charges; (v) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (vi) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.





Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.





Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) costs related to debt amendments; (v) income tax expense; (vi) depreciation and amortization; (vii) net favorable lease costs; (viii) impairment charges; (ix) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (x) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains.





Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Income) is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) costs related to debt amendments; (v) income tax expense; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) net favorable lease costs; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains.





Adjusted EBIT Margin (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by net sales.





Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs and amounts related to certain litigation matters.





Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (e) in the table below).





The Company presents Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Income), Adjusted EBIT Margin (or Adjusted Operating Margin), Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company’s business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.





The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company’s operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company’s calculation may not be directly comparable.





The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:





























(unaudited)













































(in













thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended









Fiscal Year Ended





























February 1,

























February 3,

























February 1,

























February 3,





























2025

























2024

























2025

























2024





















































(14 Weeks)

















































(53 Weeks)

























































































































Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income:































































Net income









$





260,767













$





227,458













$





503,639













$





339,649













Net favorable lease costs (a)













2,230

















3,434

















11,189

















15,263













Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)













—

















—

















1,412

















38,274













Costs related to debt amendments (c)













—

















—

















4,553

















97













Impairment charges - long-lived assets













1,667

















—

















12,921

















6,367













Litigation matters (d)













—

















—

















2,525

















1,500













Tax effect (e)













(921





)













4,790

















(8,298





)













(7,770





)











Adjusted Net Income















$





263,743













$





235,682













$





527,941













$





393,380













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f)













64,814

















64,425

















64,595

















64,917















Adjusted Earnings per Share











$





4.07













$





3.66













$





8.17













$





6.06





















































































The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

































(unaudited)













































(in thousands)



































Three Months Ended





















Fiscal Year Ended





























February 1,

























February 3,





















February 1,

























February 3,





























2025

























2024

























2025

























2024





















































(14 Weeks)

















































(53 Weeks)

























































































































Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:



























































Net income









$





260,767













$





227,458













$





503,639













$





339,649













Interest expense













18,522

















19,829

















69,522

















78,399













Interest income













(10,367





)













(9,733





)













(31,519





)













(24,633





)









Net favorable lease costs (a)













2,230

















3,434

















11,189

















15,263













Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)













—

















—

















1,412

















38,274













Costs related to debt amendments (c)













—

















—

















4,553

















97













Impairment charges - long-lived assets













1,667

















—

















12,921

















6,367













Litigation matters (d)













—

















—

















2,525

















1,500













Income tax expense

















86,702





















86,111





















171,175





















126,124















Adjusted EBIT















359,521

















327,099

















745,417

















581,040













Depreciation and amortization













91,481

















87,315

















347,575

















307,064















Adjusted EBITDA











$





451,002













$





414,414













$





1,092,992













$





888,104





















































































The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:

























(unaudited)









































(in thousands)







































Three Months Ended









Fiscal Year Ended

































February 1,

























February 3,

























February 1,

























February 3,

































2025

























2024

























2025

























2024

























































(14 Weeks)

















































(53 Weeks)





















Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A:











































































































SG&A









$





964,668













$





930,579













$





3,546,967













$





3,288,315













Net favorable lease costs (a)













(2,230





)













(3,434





)













(11,189





)













(15,263





)









Product sourcing costs













(216,801





)













(210,251





)













(800,324





)













(780,286





)









Litigation matters (d)













—

















—

















(2,525





)













(1,500





)











Adjusted SG&A











$





745,637













$





716,894













$





2,732,929













$





2,491,266





















































































The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company’s effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:

































(unaudited)











































Three Months Ended









Fiscal Year Ended





































February 1,

























February 3,

























February 1,

























February 3,





































2025

























2024

























2025

























2024





























































(14 Weeks)

















































(53 Weeks)

































































































































Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis















25.0





%













27.5





%













25.4





%













27.1





%









Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (g)













(0.1





)













(1.8





)













-

















(1.7





)











Adjusted Effective Tax Rate















24.9





%













25.7





%













25.4





%













25.4





%

















































































The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the prior period Adjusted EPS amounts used in this press release for the periods indicated:





























(unaudited)













































(in thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended





























May 4, 2024





















Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income:



























Net income









$





78,514













Net favorable lease costs (a)













2,970













Impairment charges













8,210













Tax effect (e)













(2,881





)











Adjusted Net Income















$





86,813













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f)













64,267















Adjusted Earnings per Share











$





1.35





































(a) Net favorable lease costs represent the non-cash expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the Merger Transaction. These expenses are recorded in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Consolidated Statements of Income.





(b) Fiscal 2024 amount relates to the partial write-off of the original issue discount and deferred debt costs related to the September 2024 extension and upsize of the Term Loan Facility. Fiscal 2023 amount relates to the partial repurchases of the 2025 Convertible Notes and the exchange of a portion of the 2025 Convertible Notes.





(c) Fiscal 2024 amount relates to the September 2024 extension and upsizing of the Term Loan Facility in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2023 amount relates to the Term Loan Facility amendment in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 changing from the Adjusted LIBOR Rate to the Adjusted Term SOFR Rate.





(d) Represents amounts charged for certain litigation matters.





(e) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods, adjusted for the tax effect for the impact of items (a) through (d).





(f) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.





(g) Adjustments for items excluded from Adjusted Net Income. These items have been described in the table above reconciling GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income.



