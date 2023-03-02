Burlington Stores Q4 Results Top Estimates; But Sees FY Profit Below View

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $185 million or $2.83 per share from $122 million or $1.80 per share for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Adjusted net income was $194 million or $2.96 per share compared to $171 million, or $2.53 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.73 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales increased 5% year-over-year to $2.74 billion, while comparable store sales decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. Analysts expected revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter.

For the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.95, compared to $0.54 last year. Analysts project first-quarter earnings of $0.82 per share.

The company projects total sales for the first quarter to increase in the range of 12% to 14%, comparable store sales will increase in the range of 5% to 7% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

For Fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.50 to $6.00. Analysts expect annual earnings of $6.65 per share.

The company projects annual total sales to increase in the range of 12% to 14% including approximately 2% from the 53rd week, on top of a 7% decrease in fiscal 2022. Comparable store sales is expected to increase in the range of 3% to 5%, on top of the 13% decrease during Fiscal 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.