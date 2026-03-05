Markets
Burlington Stores Q4 Earnings Up; Guides Q1, FY26; Shares Surge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), an off-price retailer, on Thursday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year. The increase in income is due to higher sales and actions taken to offset the negative margin impact of tariffs

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $310.39 million from $260.77 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $4.84 versus $4.02 last year.

Adjusted net income jumped to $313.89 million from $263.74 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.89 versus $4.07 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $554.30 million from $451 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT jumped to $433.97 million from $359.52 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBIT margin increased 100 basis points compared with the previous period fourth quarter.

Net revenue increased to $3.64 billion from $3.27 billion in the previous year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects total sales to increase 8% to 10%, including comparable store sales growth of 1% to 3%.

Adjusted earnings per share is projected in the range of $10.95 to $11.45, compared with $10.17 in fiscal 2025 for fiscal 2026.

The company expects adjusted EBIT margin for fiscal 2026 to increase by 0 to 20 basis points versus the 52 weeks ended January 31.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects total sales to increase 9% to 11%, including comparable store sales growth of 2% to 4%.

Adjusted earnings per share is projected in the range of $1.60 to $1.75, compared with $1.67 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company expects adjusted EBIT margin to decrease by 60 to 100 basis points and an adjusted effective tax rate of about 19%.

In the pre-market trading, Burlington Stores is 7.29% higher at $323 on the New York Stock Exchange.

