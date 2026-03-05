Burlington Stores Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on March 5, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.burlingtoninvestors.com To listen to the call, dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 (International), Passcode: 3196665. For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030 (US) or 1-609-800-9909. (International). Passcode 3196665.

