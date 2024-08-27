Burlington Stores Q2 Earnings on the Deck: Factors to Note for BURL

As Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL readies to announce its second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings, investors are closely watching for insights into the company's performance amid a challenging retail landscape. The earnings report, scheduled for release on Aug. 29 before the opening bell, is expected to provide critical indicators of how Burlington Stores has navigated recent economic shifts.



The company is anticipated to show a notable increase in its top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $2.42 billion, implying an 11.3% rise from the prior year's reported figure. This potential growth reflects Burlington's ability to maintain momentum despite a tough retail environment.



Burlington Stores is also expected to deliver strong bottom-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share has risen by a penny to 95 cents over the past seven days, indicating a substantial increase from the 60 cents reported in the same quarter last year. This suggests that the off-price retailer, known for offering high-quality branded apparel at everyday low prices, continues to enhance its profitability.



Burlington Stores has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Burlington, NJ-based company outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.5%.

Factors to Consider Ahead of BURL’s Q2 Earnings

Burlington Stores’ ability to acclimatize to consumer trends and preferences gives it an edge in the competitive retail landscape. By staying attuned to what customers want and adjusting its product offerings accordingly, the company is better positioned to capture additional market share. The company has been adept at balancing promotions with maintaining regular price sales, which helps attract budget-conscious shoppers while protecting margins. As consumers continue to seek out deals, Burlington Stores’ well-timed promotions and attractive pricing should have driven traffic to its stores.



The implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing merchandising capabilities, operational efficiency and store optimization is likely to have supported revenue growth in the second quarter. By focusing on initiatives such as store opening in key markets, relocations and downsizing, Burlington Stores aims to improve store productivity. The ability to quickly respond to evolving market dynamics and adjust inventory levels based on real-time data insights has enabled the company to seize opportunities. We expect comparable store sales to increase 1.5% during the second quarter.



Despite the aforementioned tailwinds, we cannot ignore concerns related to the company's dependency on lower-income customers and other operational challenges. The economic landscape remains uncertain, marked by geopolitical tensions and economic pressures on consumers, which may impact spending behaviors.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Burlington Stores, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Burlington Stores, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for BURL

As investors prepare for Burlington Stores' second-quarter earnings, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Burlington Stores this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Burlington Stores has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 More Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF has an Earnings ESP of +3.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past seven days to $2.14. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 94.6% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, which implies a rise of 16.5% from the year-ago quarter. ANF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $80.1 billion, which implies growth of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s bottom line has been stable at $5.02 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings suggests growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Chewy CHWY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, which suggests growth of 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Chewy’s bottom line has been stable at 22 cents a share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings suggests growth of 46.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CHWY delivered an earnings beat of 57.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

