Burlington Stores put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Burlington Stores (BURL) with 2,545 puts trading, or 11x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 210 puts and 10/25 weekly 280 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 18.05, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 29th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BURL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.