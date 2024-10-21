Burlington Stores put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Burlington Stores (BURL) with 2,545 puts trading, or 11x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 210 puts and 10/25 weekly 280 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 18.05, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 29th.
