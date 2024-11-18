Burlington Stores price target raised to $358 from $354 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $358 from $354 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the department store and specialty softlines group as part of a Q3 earnings preview.
