Burlington Stores price target raised to $350 from $315 at BofA

BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson raised the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $350 from $315 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Warm weather and hurricanes hurt Q3 comps, but the firm models FY24 sales growth of 8%, driven by a 2.5% comp and an outsized benefit from productive new stores, adding that it sees Burlington having “outsized sales and margin recovery opportunities.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BURL:
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $340 from $315 at Evercore ISI
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $305 from $285 at Morgan Stanley
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $330 from $315 at Baird
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $344 from $313 at Citi
- Burlington Stores price target lowered to $317 from $327 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.