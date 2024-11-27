Burlington Stores price target raised to $344 from $313 at Citi

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez raised the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $344 from $313 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were hurt by weather, but the underlying business remains strong, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says margins were better than expected and will continue to be a source of upside. It believes Burlington is well positioned for the holiday and should beat the Q4 guidance.

