Burlington Stores price target raised to $344 from $313 at Citi

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez raised the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $344 from $313 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were hurt by weather, but the underlying business remains strong, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says margins were better than expected and will continue to be a source of upside. It believes Burlington is well positioned for the holiday and should beat the Q4 guidance.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BURL:
- Burlington Stores price target lowered to $317 from $327 at Barclays
- Burlington Stores Shows Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth
- Burlington Stores Appoints Shira Goodman to Board
- Unusually active option classes on open November 26th
- Morning Movers: Dick’s Sporting jumps and Kohl’s sinks following earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.