Burlington Stores price target raised to $334 from $288 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $334 from $288 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said operating leverage in the Burlington model supports upside to consensus EPS expectations through FY25. While weather created a more challenged Q3 across Off-Price, more seasonal weather in November-December should support reacceleration.

