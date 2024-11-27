Burlington Stores price target raised to $330 from $315 at Baird

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager raised the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $330 from $315 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered in-line earnings despite softer comps reflecting solid execution on margins.

