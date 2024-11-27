Burlington Stores price target lowered to $317 from $327 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $317 from $327 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings were in-line with consensus, though comps of up 1.0% were below, and Burlington raised the lower end of its previous fiscal 2024 earnings guide, but comps are now expected at the lower end, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

