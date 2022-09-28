Burlington Stores' (NYSE:BURL one-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 62% loss

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 62% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 42% lower than three years ago). Even worse, it's down 21% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 11% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

With the stock having lost 14% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Burlington Stores had to report a 63% decline in EPS over the last year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 62% decrease in the share price. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:BURL Earnings Per Share Growth September 28th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Burlington Stores shareholders did even worse, losing 62%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Burlington Stores (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

