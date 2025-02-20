Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Release and Conference Call Details

Burlington Stores will release Q4 and FY 2024 results on March 6, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Burlington Stores, Inc. announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on March 6, 2025, before the stock market opens. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day, with a toll-free U.S. dial-in number provided for participants. A live webcast will also be accessible on the company's investor relations website, and a replay of the call will be available after its conclusion until March 13, 2025. The press release emphasizes that Burlington Stores uses various channels, including SEC filings and social media, to communicate material information and encourages stakeholders to review updates via its website and social media accounts. The company operates over 1,100 stores, offering branded apparel and home merchandise at discounted prices.

Potential Positives

Burlington Stores will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results, providing investors with key financial performance data.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results, allowing for direct communication with investors and analysts.

Burlington Stores emphasizes its commitment to transparent communication, utilizing multiple channels including SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts to disseminate material information.

The company reports significant net sales of $9.7 billion for Fiscal 2023, highlighting its status as a major player in the retail market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial projections or guidance for future performance, which may lead to investor uncertainty.

The absence of relevant context or commentary regarding the company's operational challenges or market conditions could be interpreted as a lack of transparency.

There is a risk that reliance on social media and the company's website for communicating material information may lead to mixed messages or information overload for investors.

FAQ

When will Burlington Stores release its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 results?

Burlington Stores will release its results on Thursday, March 6, 2025, before the U.S. stock market opens.

How can I participate in the Burlington conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 in the U.S. or 1-646-307-1963 internationally at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be available on Burlington's investor relations page at www.burlingtoninvestors.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available from March 6, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET until March 13, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

What social media channels does Burlington Stores use for updates?

Burlington Stores uses Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for updates, alongside their website for important information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BURL Insider Trading Activity

$BURL insiders have traded $BURL stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BURL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER VECCHIO (Group President and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 2,469 shares for an estimated $661,230 .

. STEPHEN FERRONI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,875 shares for an estimated $495,921 .

. PAUL SULLIVAN sold 1,705 shares for an estimated $472,370

TRAVIS MARQUETTE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 84 shares for an estimated $21,076.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BURL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $BURL stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BURLINGTON, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.





The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871 (passcode: 9802504) and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at www.burlingtoninvestors.com.





For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on March 6, 2025 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET through March 13, 2025 11:59 p.m. ET. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-609-800-9909. The replay passcode is 9802504.





Investors and others should note that Burlington Stores currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, Burlington Stores will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company, and may also utilize its website and/or various social media sites to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, new brands and services, trends, new marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and others interested in Burlington Stores to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media channels:





Facebook (



https://www.facebook.com/BurlingtonStores/



) and X, formerly known as Twitter (



https://twitter.com/burlington



).





Any updates to the list of social media channels the Company may use to communicate material information will be posted on the investor relations page of the Company's website at



www.burlingtoninvestors.com



.







About Burlington Stores, Inc.







Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 1,103 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2024, in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.





For more information about the Company, visit



www.burlington.com



.







Investor Relations Contacts:







David J. Glick





Daniel Delrosario





855-973-8445







Info@BurlingtonInvestors.com







Allison Malkin





ICR, Inc.





203-682-8225



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.