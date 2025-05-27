BURLINGTON STORES Earnings Preview: Recent $BURL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BURLINGTON STORES ($BURL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,562,013,560 and earnings of $1.44 per share.
BURLINGTON STORES Insider Trading Activity
BURLINGTON STORES insiders have traded $BURL stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BURL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER VECCHIO (Group President and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 6,419 shares for an estimated $1,577,982.
- TRAVIS MARQUETTE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 3,074 shares for an estimated $748,076.
BURLINGTON STORES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of BURLINGTON STORES stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 673,533 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,523,119
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 549,529 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,969,246
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 506,793 shares (+82.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,783,975
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 397,484 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,732,361
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 393,680 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,825,754
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 368,139 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,738,567
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 367,475 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,580,316
BURLINGTON STORES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BURL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
BURLINGTON STORES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BURL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BURL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $347.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $335.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $329.0 on 03/07/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $360.0 on 01/10/2025
- Aneesha Sherman from Bernstein set a target price of $380.0 on 01/07/2025
