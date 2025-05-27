BURLINGTON STORES Earnings Preview: Recent $BURL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BURLINGTON STORES ($BURL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,562,013,560 and earnings of $1.44 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BURL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BURLINGTON STORES Insider Trading Activity

BURLINGTON STORES insiders have traded $BURL stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BURL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER VECCHIO (Group President and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 6,419 shares for an estimated $1,577,982 .

. TRAVIS MARQUETTE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 3,074 shares for an estimated $748,076.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BURLINGTON STORES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of BURLINGTON STORES stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BURLINGTON STORES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BURL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BURLINGTON STORES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BURL forecast page.

BURLINGTON STORES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BURL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BURL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $347.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $335.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $329.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $360.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Aneesha Sherman from Bernstein set a target price of $380.0 on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.