Burlington Stores (BURL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

We expect Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL to register an increase in its top and the bottom lines from the respective year-ago quarter’s actuals when it releases fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 2, before the market open. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $2,621 million, indicating an improvement of about 0.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings currently stands at $2.72 per share, indicating a rise of 7.5% from $2.53 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has increased a penny in the past seven days.



A glance at its performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.6%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Burlington Stores’ performance for the fiscal fourth quarter is most likely to have benefited from the solid execution of its 2.0 strategy, which aims at improving the off-price model. This initiative focuses on three aspects, such as marketing, merchandising and store prototypes to drive overall growth. Management has also been boosting assortments and merchandising capabilities for a while.



Burlington Stores is steadily strengthening its vendor counts and making technological advancements. All the aforesaid tailwinds are most likely to have boosted its performance in the quarter under review. On its third-quarterearnings call management projected an adjusted EBIT margin of flat to up 70 basis points from the last fiscal year’s quarterly reading and adjusted earnings per share of $2.45-$2.75.



On the flip side, a challenging and competitive environment remains a concern. Higher inflationary pressures, and deleveraged supply chain and buying costs are deterrents. On its last quarterearnings call management had projected comp sales to decrease 6-9% for the fiscal fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Burlington Stores this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Burlington Stores, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Burlington Stores, Inc. Quote

Burlington Stores has an Earnings ESP of +2.90% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2. ULTA is likely to register a bottom-line improvement year over year when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $5.53 suggests an improvement of 2.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals.



Ulta Beauty's top line is expected to rise from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s finals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $3.01 billion, implying an improvement of 10.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.61 billion, suggesting 7.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $2.02 per share, suggesting 0.5% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 42.3% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.