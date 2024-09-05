Is Burlington Stores (BURL) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Burlington Stores (BURL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Burlington Stores is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Burlington Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BURL has returned 36.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.5% on average. This shows that Burlington Stores is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.4%.

The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseno Textil SA's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Burlington Stores belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.6% so far this year, so BURL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Industria de Diseno Textil SA belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Burlington Stores and Industria de Diseno Textil SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

