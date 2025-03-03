Burlington Stores (BURL) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Burlington Stores (BURL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Burlington Stores metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net Sales' of $3.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenue' will reach $5.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Stores at period end' stands at 1,108. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,007 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Burlington Stores here>>>



Burlington Stores shares have witnessed a change of -12.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BURL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.