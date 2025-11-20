Burlington Stores (BURL) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores (BURL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.71 billion, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Burlington Stores metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net Sales' stands at $2.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenue' reaching $4.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Stores at period end' will reach 1,199 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,103 .

Burlington Stores shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BURL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

