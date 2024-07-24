Is Burlington Stores (BURL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Burlington Stores (BURL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Burlington Stores is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Burlington Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BURL has returned 31.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 12.2%. This means that Burlington Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carvana (CVNA). The stock has returned 143.9% year-to-date.

In Carvana's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 78.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Burlington Stores belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.2% this year, meaning that BURL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +18% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Burlington Stores and Carvana. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.