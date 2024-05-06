Burlington Stores (BURL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Burlington Stores (BURL) closed the latest trading day at $188, indicating a +1.25% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 7.12% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Burlington Stores will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 26.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.35 billion, indicating a 10.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $10.72 billion, indicating changes of +22.28% and +10.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Burlington Stores. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% increase. Currently, Burlington Stores is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Burlington Stores is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.04. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.56 of its industry.

It's also important to note that BURL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 1.86 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

