Burlington Stores (BURL) Moves 12.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Burlington Stores BURL shares soared 12.5% in the last trading session to close at $246.86. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.8% loss over the past four weeks.

U.S. stocks staged their biggest rally yesterday, after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all nations except China. Burlington has demonstrated strong momentum through its refined merchandising strategy, enhanced store productivity and agile response to shifting market trends. The company’s shift to Burlington 2.0 model has deepened customer engagement and strengthened brand perception, while ongoing store expansion continues to broaden its footprint.

This discount retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.52 billion, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Burlington Stores, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BURL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Burlington Stores is a member of the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry. One other stock in the same industry, Dollar General DG, finished the last trading session 1.9% lower at $86.02. DG has returned 11.5% over the past month.

For Dollar General , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -11.3% over the past month to $1.46. This represents a change of -11.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Dollar General currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.