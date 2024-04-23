Burlington Stores (BURL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Burlington Stores (BURL) ended the recent trading session at $180.75, demonstrating a +1.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.59%.

Shares of the discount retailer have depreciated by 21.95% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Burlington Stores in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.06, reflecting a 26.19% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.35 billion, indicating a 10.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $10.72 billion, indicating changes of +22.28% and +10.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Burlington Stores. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Burlington Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Burlington Stores currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.18, which means Burlington Stores is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that BURL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)

