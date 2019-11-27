Burlington Stores (BURL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.5%

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $191.89 to $208.26 in the past one-month time frame.

The upmove came after the company reported solid third-quarter 2019 results.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Burlington Stores currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Retail – Discount Stores industry may consider Target Corporation TGT, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



