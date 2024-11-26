Burlington Stores Appoints Shira Goodman to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Burlington Stores ( (BURL) ).

Burlington Stores, Inc. has appointed Shira Goodman, a seasoned retail industry leader and former CEO of Staples, Inc., to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee starting January 1, 2025. This strategic move is expected to bring her extensive experience to the table, enhancing Burlington’s growth as they continue to implement the Burlington 2.0 strategy and drive sales and earnings. Goodman’s appointment highlights Burlington’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as a nationally recognized off-price retailer.

See more insights into BURL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.