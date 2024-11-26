News & Insights

Burlington Stores Appoints Shira Goodman to Board

November 26, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

The latest update is out from Burlington Stores ( (BURL) ).

Burlington Stores, Inc. has appointed Shira Goodman, a seasoned retail industry leader and former CEO of Staples, Inc., to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee starting January 1, 2025. This strategic move is expected to bring her extensive experience to the table, enhancing Burlington’s growth as they continue to implement the Burlington 2.0 strategy and drive sales and earnings. Goodman’s appointment highlights Burlington’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as a nationally recognized off-price retailer.

