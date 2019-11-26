Burlington Stock Jumps After an Earnings Beat. Why One Analyst Thinks It Has More Room to Run.

The latest earnings results and guidance from Burlington Stores show just how well discount retailers continue to outperform their more traditional peers.

The latest earnings results and guidance from Burlington Stores show just how well discount retailers continue to outperform their more traditional peers.

The latest earnings results and guidance from Burlington Stores show just how well discount retailers continue to outperform their more traditional peers.

Burlington (ticker: BURL) reported $1.55 in per-share earnings, ahead of the $1.40 analysts polled by FactSet predicted. The off-price retailer raised its full-year profit outlook alongside the beat, to a range of $7.28 to $7.33, with the high end a dime higher than what analysts had been forecasting.

Burlington’s stock rose 6% in morning trading, pushing the year-to-date gain around 36%. “Expectations were not low,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Kate Fitzsimons, who highlights the fact that Burlington reiterated its fourth-quarter sales guidance instead of trimming it, as many retailers have recently done.

“We remain buyers of BURL shares, as we expect BURL can continue to narrow its margin gap to peers, particularly under the eye of a new CEO,” Fitzsimons said.

Burlington’s new CEO, Michael O’Sullivan, took over in September after longtime CEO Thomas Kingsbury stepped down. O’Sullivan had been chief operating officer at rival Ross Stores (ROST) for a decade.

Though the retail reckoning has rocked some large department stores such as Macy’s (M), shares of off-price retailers including Burlington, TJ Maxx (TJX), Ross Stores are thriving. They’re building stores and increasing sales as department stores and other retailers are closing locations.

As traditional retailers struggle, Burlington and its peers benefit because they can snap up leftover merchandise at steeper bargains. Higher-end brands and designers have become more willing to develop relationships with Burlington and its peers as department stores’ distribution power shrinks.

Because Burlington is the smallest of the three off-price leaders, it has the most room to grow and has recently expanded into several new product categories, Barron’s wrote in May.

Burlington’s results appeared to lift fellow discount retailers Tuesday as the S&P 500 was little-changed. Shares of Ross Stores rose 1.4%, pushing its gain this year to 38%. TJ Maxx’s stock added 1.1% and is up 30% on the year.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.