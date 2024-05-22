News & Insights

Stocks

Burley Minerals Ramps Up Pilbara Drilling Operations

May 22, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Burley Minerals Ltd. (AU:BUR) has released an update.

Burley Minerals Ltd is set to commence maiden drilling at their Pilbara Iron Ore Projects, leveraging nearby infrastructure to bolster project viability. The company has affirmed the integrity of past exploration results and mineral resource estimates, underlining their commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory standards. Amidst a series of corporate milestones, including successful resource upgrades and share purchase plans, Burley Minerals remains focused on advancing its iron ore and lithium projects.

For further insights into AU:BUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.