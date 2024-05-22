Burley Minerals Ramps Up Pilbara Drilling Operations

Burley Minerals Ltd. (AU:BUR) has released an update.

Burley Minerals Ltd is set to commence maiden drilling at their Pilbara Iron Ore Projects, leveraging nearby infrastructure to bolster project viability. The company has affirmed the integrity of past exploration results and mineral resource estimates, underlining their commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory standards. Amidst a series of corporate milestones, including successful resource upgrades and share purchase plans, Burley Minerals remains focused on advancing its iron ore and lithium projects.

