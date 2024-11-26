Burley Minerals Gains Unanimous Shareholder Support

Burley Minerals Ltd. (AU:BUR) has released an update.

Burley Minerals Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. The unanimous approval includes key items such as the adoption of the remuneration report and re-elections of directors. This outcome may positively influence investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

