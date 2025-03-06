$BURL stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BURL stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $324,885,829 of trading volume.

$BURL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BURL:

$BURL insiders have traded $BURL stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BURL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER VECCHIO (Group President and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,975 shares for an estimated $529,882 .

. STEPHEN FERRONI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,875 shares for an estimated $495,921 .

. PAUL SULLIVAN sold 1,705 shares for an estimated $472,370

TRAVIS MARQUETTE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 84 shares for an estimated $21,076.

$BURL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $BURL stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

