$BURL stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BURL stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $324,885,829 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BURL:
$BURL Insider Trading Activity
$BURL insiders have traded $BURL stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BURL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER VECCHIO (Group President and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,975 shares for an estimated $529,882.
- STEPHEN FERRONI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,875 shares for an estimated $495,921.
- PAUL SULLIVAN sold 1,705 shares for an estimated $472,370
- TRAVIS MARQUETTE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 84 shares for an estimated $21,076.
$BURL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $BURL stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 806,690 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,955,051
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 367,703 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,817,417
- INVESCO LTD. added 312,033 shares (+92.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,948,126
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 309,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,187,871
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 298,910 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,207,284
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 286,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,555,666
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 240,144 shares (+55.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,455,448
