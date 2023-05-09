BURL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.25, changing hands as low as $177.40 per share. Burlington Stores Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BURL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BURL's low point in its 52 week range is $106.47 per share, with $239.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.66.

