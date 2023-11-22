BURL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $167.90, changing hands as high as $171.99 per share. Burlington Stores Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BURL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BURL's low point in its 52 week range is $115.66 per share, with $239.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.