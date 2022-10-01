World Markets

Burkina Faso's new leader says ousted president is planning counter-offensive

The self-declared new military leader of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore said on Saturday that ousted President Paul-Henri Damiba had taken refuge at a French army base and was planning a counter-offensive after a coup a day earlier.

The statement was read on state TV by an army officer flanked by soldiers in fatigues and masks.

The French Embassy earlier denied any involvement by the French army in recent events in Burkina Faso and said the French forces were not protecting any Burkinabe authorities.

