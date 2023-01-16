World Markets

Burkina Faso: Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women on Jan. 12, 13

January 16, 2023 — 06:36 am EST

Written by Thiam Ndiaga for Reuters ->

Adds detail, quote and context

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum on Jan. 12 and 13, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Armed men seized the women as they were picking wild fruit outside the village of Liki, around 15 kilometres from the town of Aribinda, and in another district west of the town.

"Searching has started with the aim of finding all these innocent victims safe and sound," the government statement said.

Burkina Faso has been battling a violent insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State that spread from neighbouring Mali in 2015 despite costly international military efforts to contain it.

Thousands have been killed and more than 2.7 million displaced across the Sahel, where insecurity has affected agriculture and contributed to rising hunger levels, according to the United Nations.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.