World Markets

Burkina Faso summons Ghanaian ambassador over Wagner allegations

Credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON

December 16, 2022 — 05:42 am EST

Written by Thiam Ndiaga for Reuters ->

OUAGADOUGOU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso has summoned the Ghanaian ambassador for "explanations" after Ghana's president alleged that Burkina Faso had hired the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said Burkina's foreign ministry on Friday.

Burkina Faso also recalled its ambassador from Ghana for a meeting, a spokesperson at the ministry told Reuters.

"The ambassador of Ghana was summoned this morning about what the President (of Ghana) said... for explanations," the spokesperson said.

Speaking to reporters alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo alleged that Burkina Faso had hired the mercenaries.

"Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," Akufo-Addo said, adding that it was a distressing development for Ghana.

Burkinabe authorities have not commented on whether or not they are working with Wagner, a mercenary group that was hired in neighbouring Mali to help fight Islamist militants.

The prospect of Wagner expanding its presence in Africa has troubled Western powers such as France and the United States, who say the group exploits mineral resources and commits human rights abuses in countries where it operates.

Burkina Faso's government spokesman did not answer calls and did not reply to a message requesting comment.

A communications officer at Ghana's foreign affairs ministry said no one was immediately available for comment.

Mali's decision to employ Wagner forces last year alienated it from regional and Western allies and was one of the reasons why French counter-terrorism forces pulled out.

Wagner forces have also fought in Libya, Central African Republic and Mozambique.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga, additional reporting by Cooper Inveen in Accra; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.