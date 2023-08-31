Burkina Faso says leader discussed possible military cooperation with Russian delegation

Adds details from interim president's statement, paragraphs 2-6

OUAGADOUGOU, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A Russian delegation held talks with Burkina Faso's interim president Ibrahim Traore on Thursday at a meeting that included discussions on possible military cooperation, the Burkinabe presidency said in a statement.

The junta-led West African country's relations with Moscow have been in the spotlight since it booted out French troops in February, fuelling speculation it would deepen security ties with Russia like neighbouring Mali, where Russian Wagner mercenaries operate.

