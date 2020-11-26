World Markets

Burkina Faso president Kabore wins election with 57.87% of vote - preliminary results

Contributors
Thiam Ndiaga Reuters
Aaron Ross Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore won re-election at a Nov. 22 poll with 57.87% of the vote, according to full preliminary results announced by the election commission on Thursday.

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore won re-election at a Nov. 22 poll with 57.87% of the vote, according to full preliminary results announced by the election commission on Thursday.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Aaron Ross Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Aaron Ross)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular