Burkina Faso president Kabore wins election with 57.87% of vote - preliminary results

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore won re-election at a Nov. 22 poll with 57.87% of the vote, according to full preliminary results announced by the election commission on Thursday.

