News & Insights

World Markets
TFFP

Burkina Faso junta suspends French magazine over 'untruthful' articles

September 25, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by Sofia Christensen for Reuters ->

Adds detail and context

DAKAR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military junta on Monday suspended the French news magazine Jeune Afrique for publishing "untruthful" articles that reported tension and discontent within the country's armed forces, it said in a statement.

Jeune Afrique's suspension marks the latest escalation in a crackdown on French media since the West African country fell under military rule last year.

The statement accused the publication of seeking to discredit armed forces and of manipulating information to "spread chaos" in the country following two articles published over the past four days.

Relations between Burkina Faso and its former coloniser France have soured since frustrations over worsening insecurity linked to a jihadist insurgency spurred two military takeovers last year.

These tensions have led to the expulsion of diplomatic officials, including the French ambassador to the country, and fuelled a backlash against foreign media.

The junta has already suspended French-funded broadcasters Radio France Internationale and France24 for allegedly giving voice to Islamist militants staging an insurgency across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

French television channel La Chaine Info, of private broadcaster TF1, was suspended for three months in June for airing a report on the insurgency that "lacked objectivity".

In April, two French journalists working for newspapers Le Monde and Liberation were expelled from the country.

(Reporting by Sofia Christensen Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFFP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.