Burkina Faso junta says it thwarted coup attempt

DAKAR, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military junta on Wednesday said a coup attempt had been thwarted the previous day by security and intelligence services, without providing specifics on what had happened.

In a statement it said officers and others had planned to destabilise the country with "the dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging our country in chaos."

Over 50 Burkinabe soldiers and volunteer fighters were killed in clashes with militants in early September - the heaviest losses in months.

