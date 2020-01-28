World Markets

Burkina Faso farming town struggles to cope with fallout of violence

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANNE MIMAULT

Two years ago, Pissila was a quiet farming town in Burkina Faso, unfamiliar with the violence that was stirring further north. Now an influx of displaced people has changed life dramatically for its 15,000 inhabitants.

