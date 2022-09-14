World Markets
Burkina Faso court finds Trevali execs guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Contributor
Anne Mimault Reuters
Published

OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A court in Burkina Faso has found two executives of Canadian mining firm Trevali TV.TO guilty of involuntary manslaughter following a mine flood disaster in April that killed eight miners, the company's country manager said on Wednesday.

