Burkina Faso court finds Trevali execs guilty of involuntary manslaughter

OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A court in Burkina Faso has found two executives of Canadian mining firm Trevali TV.TO guilty of involuntary manslaughter following a mine flood disaster in April that killed eight miners, the company's country manager said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anne Mimault; writing by Bate Felix and Cooper Inveen; editing by Jason Neely)

