Burkina Faso cancels bond auction due to lack of interest, say sources

ABIDJAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso this week cancelled a bond auction of about $58 million due to lack of interest from investors after the junta-led country said it was leaving West African bloc ECOWAS, two banking sources and one financial market source said.

The bond issuance, worth 35 billion CFA francs ($57.95 million), was scheduled for Jan. 31 and was postponed to an unspecified date, said the West African regional debt management agency, UMOA-Titres, in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not give any reason for the cancellation.

"When they (Burkina Faso) visited investors yesterday, they saw that they were not going to reach the requested level. So they decided to cancel the operation," the financial market source told Reuters.

"With the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to leave ECOWAS, many investors are cautious and wondering what will happen next," he said.

It was not possible to reach Burkina Faso authorities for comment.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have isolated themselves from the rest of the region since all three were taken over by military leaders in coups since 2020.

The three countries said on Sunday that they would exit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), West Africa's main economic and political bloc, which had imposed sanctions on them after the coups and was pushing for a return to democracy.

That has raised questions about their future in the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA or WAEMU) which uses a common currency, the CFA franc, pegged to the euro.

A third banking source said that the political upheaval had been causing investor caution for several months now.

"Country risk is elevated for the three countries Burkina, Niger and Mali. Some correspondent banks have even reduced their letter of credit confirmation lines in favour of banks in these countries," he told Reuters.

($1 = 604.0000 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Additional reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alex Richardson)

