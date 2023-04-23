Burkhalter Holding (SIX:BRKN) Price Target Increased by 15.48% to 98.94

The average one-year price target for Burkhalter Holding (SIX:BRKN) has been revised to 98.94 / share. This is an increase of 15.48% from the prior estimate of 85.68 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 97.97 to a high of 101.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.75% from the latest reported closing price of 98.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burkhalter Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKN is 0.02%, a decrease of 62.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 28K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKN by 5.89% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKN by 0.37% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKN by 1.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.