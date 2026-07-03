Burkett Financial Added to Its Stake in J.P. Morgan's JEMA ETF With a $20.8 Million Buy. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Burkett Financial increased its position by 346,467 shares; estimated trade size of $20.83 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Burkett now holds 347,312 shares valued at $22.19 million

JEMA accounts for 6.94% of the fund’s AUM, placing it within the top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a July 2, 2026, SEC filing, Burkett Financial Services, LLC added 346,467 shares of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JEMA). The estimated value of the purchase was $20.83 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end position was valued at $22.19 million, reflecting both the share increase and price movement during the period.

What else to know

Burkett Financial increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF, which now represents 6.94% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SCHG: $54.65 million (17.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHD: $54.18 million (17.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DBEF: $26.77 million (8.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEA: $26.63 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: JEMA: $22.19 million (6.9% of AUM)

As of July 1, 2026, shares were priced at $62.18, up 48.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 27.81 percentage points.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close July 1, 2026) $62.18 Dividend Yield 2.34% One-Year Price Change 48.54% Net Assets $1.73 billion

Company Snapshot

Offers an actively managed ETF investing in public equities across global emerging markets, with a focus on both growth and value stocks spanning multiple sectors.

Leverages a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up and top-down stock selection to build its portfolio.

Invests in companies across diversified emerging market equities, with an emphasis on stocks deemed socially conscious and environmentally responsible.

The J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging market equities through an actively managed strategy. The fund employs a blend of top-down and bottom-up research to identify opportunities across sectors and market capitalizations, aiming to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Its approach integrates environmental and social considerations, investing in companies that directly promote environmental responsibility and are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of JEMA shares by Burkett Financial Services during the second quarter suggests the advisory firm is bullish on the ETF. After all, Burkett’s buy was substantial, catapulting JEMA from just 0.02% of AUM in Q1 to 6.94% in Q2, bringing the fund into Burkett’s top five holdings.

The ETF’s focus on emerging markets is a bit different from other funds targeting these countries. JEMA includes companies from the Republic of Korea in its holdings, which is not always the case with other emerging market ETFs. Stocks of Korean companies comprised 22% of the fund. This helped drive a one-year return of more than 46%, thanks to stocks such as Samsung, which rose over 300% in the last 12 months.

Taiwan represents 27% of JEMA’s AUM, the largest percentage. After Korea, China was the third biggest at nearly 18%. At over 500 holdings and net assets of $1.73 billion, the ETF is well diversified and provides a fair amount of liquidity. Its expense ratio of 0.33% is not cheap, but it’s not excessive either, and these factors may have contributed to Burkett Financial’s decision to up its stake.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.