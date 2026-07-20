Burke & Herbert's Lending Officer Converts Options With Shares Near $72

Key Points

The disposition of 2,222 shares was valued at $157,000, based on a weighted average execution price of $70.76 per share.

The transaction represents 9% of the executive's direct equity holdings, as reported in the Form 4 filing.

The activity was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the exercise of derivative securities.

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Bradford E. Ritchie, the EVP and Chief Lending Officer of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB), disposed of 2,222 shares of common stock on July 16, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $157,000 Shares sold 2,222 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 23,605 Post-transaction value $1.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($70.76); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026 market close ($72.85).

Key questions

What was the nature of this transaction?

The disposition was a non-discretionary transaction executed specifically to cover tax liabilities resulting from an equity vesting event. This type of automated activity is routine and does not reflect the insider's discretionary assessment of the company's share price or future performance.

The disposition was a non-discretionary transaction executed specifically to cover tax liabilities resulting from an equity vesting event. This type of automated activity is routine and does not reflect the insider's discretionary assessment of the company's share price or future performance. How does this impact the executive's total equity exposure?

Despite the disposition of 2,222 shares, the executive retains a substantial direct position of 23,605 shares.

Despite the disposition of 2,222 shares, the executive retains a substantial direct position of 23,605 shares. What were the mechanics of the underlying derivative exercise?

The transaction followed the exercise of 2,222 stock options at a strike price of $51.58. The shares disposed of were withheld by the company to satisfy the minimum statutory tax requirements associated with the gain on the exercise.

The transaction followed the exercise of 2,222 stock options at a strike price of $51.58. The shares disposed of were withheld by the company to satisfy the minimum statutory tax requirements associated with the gain on the exercise. What is the company's current valuation context?

As of the July 17, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $71.54. At the time of the transaction on July 16, 2026, the stock had delivered a one-year total return of 14%, including a 3.1% dividend yield.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $71.54 Market Capitalization $1.10 billion Revenue (TTM) $486.10 million Net Income (TTM) $117.50 million

Company Snapshot

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as a comprehensive bank holding company offering a full suite of banking products and financial solutions, with revenue generated primarily through lending operations across commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loan portfolios.

The company generates earnings through traditional banking operations, including deposit-taking, lending activities, and fee-based services, with a diversified loan portfolio structured across multiple segments to manage credit risk and optimize returns.

The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profit organizations, and individual customers, positioning itself as a relationship-focused regional financial institution.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a regional bank holding company operating from its headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. The institution demonstrates solid profitability with TTM net income of $117.50 million on revenues of $486.10 million. The company's strategic focus on serving regional small-to-medium-sized business clients and their stakeholders positions it competitively within the regional banking sector, supported by a diversified lending portfolio and established market presence.

What this transaction means for investors

Options struck at $51.58 against a stock trading north of $70 is a gain worth roughly $19 a share, and Ritchie chose to convert rather than let it sit. He surrendered a slice to cover taxes and still holds onto 23,605 shares overall, which is significant against the broader holdings.



As chief lending officer, Ritchie oversees a loan book that ended the first quarter at $5.4 billion against $6.3 billion in deposits, with a 4.09% net interest margin and $27.3 million in quarterly net income. In the latest earnings report, Chair and CEO David Boyle said: “Our new loan originations were strong, and we grew our loan portfolio.” That loan growth is an important number to follow for a firm like Burke & Herbert because margins near 4% matter most if the bank keeps originating quality loans. Also of note, the firm completed its acquisition of LINKBANCORP on May 1, so the next earnings report will offer investors a first update on how integration is going.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.