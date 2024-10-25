News & Insights

Burke & Herbert Financial Services reports Q3 adj. EPS $1.98 vs. $75c last year

October 25, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the quarter was 4.07%. David Boyle, company chair and CEO said, “Our results for the third quarter and the increase in the dividend demonstrate the financial benefits of the merger with Summit and are in line with our expectations. In addition, the team is working diligently toward the planned systems integration in the fourth quarter, which should lead to additional efficiencies and position us to deliver even greater value for our shareholders.”

