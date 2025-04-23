BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $BHRB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES ($BHRB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $85,212,330 and earnings of $1.80 per share.

BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES insiders have traded $BHRB stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIAN FORREST JR. BARNWELL has made 12 purchases buying 27,140 shares for an estimated $1,701,192 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY L HINKLE has made 7 purchases buying 15,304 shares for an estimated $1,032,699 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHAWN PATRICK MCLAUGHLIN has made 5 purchases buying 2,750 shares for an estimated $177,391 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES MASON BURKE sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $128,434

MARK GUTHRIE ANDERSON has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $77,035 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSE DAVID RIOJAS has made 4 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $70,920 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT VICTOR JR. HINTELMANN (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $0

BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

