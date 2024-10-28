Burgundy Diamond Mines Reports Strong Quarter and Expansion Plans

Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd (AU:BDM) has released an update.

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited has reported strong quarterly results, highlighted by the recovery of its 100 millionth carat at the Ekati mine and a significant debt repayment of $23.2 million. The company achieved $118 million from diamond sales and increased its cash reserves to $72.4 million. Looking forward, Burgundy is preparing to expand operations at the Point Lake open pit and anticipates continued production past 2026 at the Misery mine.

For further insights into AU:BDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.