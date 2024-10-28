News & Insights

Stocks

Burgundy Diamond Mines Reports Strong Quarter and Expansion Plans

October 28, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd (AU:BDM) has released an update.

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited has reported strong quarterly results, highlighted by the recovery of its 100 millionth carat at the Ekati mine and a significant debt repayment of $23.2 million. The company achieved $118 million from diamond sales and increased its cash reserves to $72.4 million. Looking forward, Burgundy is preparing to expand operations at the Point Lake open pit and anticipates continued production past 2026 at the Misery mine.

For further insights into AU:BDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.