Burgundy Diamond Mines AGM Results Announced

May 21, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd (AU:BDM) has released an update.

Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd, a global diamond company, has recently disclosed the results of their Annual General Meeting, revealing shareholder decisions on a range of resolutions. Shareholders confirmed the appointments of directors, agreed on executive remuneration, and passed most resolutions, except for the approval of the 7.1A mandate. The company emphasizes its unique business model that spans the entire diamond value chain from mining to sales, ensuring ethical traceability.

