Burgess John Keenan Cuts Stake in Engagesmart (ESMT)

Fintel reports that Burgess John Keenan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.94MM shares of Engagesmart Inc (ESMT). This represents 3.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 22, 2022 they reported 10.10MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.12% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Engagesmart is $27.65. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.12% from its latest reported closing price of $20.93.

The projected annual revenue for Engagesmart is $388MM, an increase of 27.81%. The projected annual EPS is $0.26, an increase of 106.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engagesmart. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 11.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESMT is 0.35%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 154,071K shares. The put/call ratio of ESMT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Atlantic holds 97,209K shares representing 58.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 26,927K shares representing 16.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,927K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,791K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 47.98% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,668K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 42.22% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 2,469K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engagesmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, its mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow its customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify its customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving.

