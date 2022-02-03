BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shareholders have endured a 58% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 58%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on BurgerFi International because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 35% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

We don't think that BurgerFi International's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

BurgerFi International's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 24%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 58% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:BFI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on BurgerFi International

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 9.6% in the last year, BurgerFi International shareholders might be miffed that they lost 58%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 35% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for BurgerFi International (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

